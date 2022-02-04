Advertisement

HOMETOWN ENTERTAINMENT: Kendall Street Company returning to Virginia roots with upcoming performances in Roanoke

Front man Louis Smith stopped by WZBJ24 to offer a preview of the “2022 Kendall Street is For Lovers Tour”
By Kimberly McBroom
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 9:22 AM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -The band Kendall Street Company has performed all over the country, but calls Virginia home.

Its sound is eclectic. Band members call it a “unique blend of jam inspired psychedelic bliss, witty banter, and deft improvisation in each city.”

Kendall Street Band is also celebrating five years as a touring act.

If you haven’t had a chance to see them play live, you’re about to have several opportunities in Roanoke over the next few weeks.

Kendall Street Company is in the middle of its February residency in its home state of Virginia.

You can catch them at Martin’s Downtown Roanoke Thursday, February 10, Thursday, February 17 and Thursday, February 24.

All shows at Martin’s start at 9:30 p.m.

