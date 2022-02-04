House approves Martinsville referendum, Wythe Co. training grant

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia House of Delegates has given final approval to legislation important for hometowns in western Virginia.

One of the measures authorizes a referendum in Martinsville. It would allow city residents to vote on becoming a town.

The vote in the House of Delegates was 82-18.

Another bill that won approval on Friday is tied to plans for a medical glove manufacturing plant in Wythe County.

The legislation authorizes a grant of more than $4 million over five years to support training programs there. That measure also passed by a wide margin, on a vote of 96-4.

