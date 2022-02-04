Advertisement

House approves Martinsville referendum, Wythe Co. training grant

(WDBJ)
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 6:26 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia House of Delegates has given final approval to legislation important for hometowns in western Virginia.

One of the measures authorizes a referendum in Martinsville. It would allow city residents to vote on becoming a town.

The vote in the House of Delegates was 82-18.

Another bill that won approval on Friday is tied to plans for a medical glove manufacturing plant in Wythe County.

The legislation authorizes a grant of more than $4 million over five years to support training programs there. That measure also passed by a wide margin, on a vote of 96-4.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

L-R: Timothy Allen Sarver, Tobias Wayne Carr, Johnny Shane Brown (Sullivan County, TN Sheriff's...
Public warned of escaped Tenn. inmates, one with Pulaski, VA ties
Judge rules in favor of seven Virginia school districts, against Youngkin mask order
Name released of man killed in crash with school bus; student taken to hospital
Lots of sunshine this weekend, but with chilly highs.
Major temperature drop overnight as winter chill returns
Brandon Bateman, charged with DUI, denied furlough request
Man indicted for DWI crash that injured family

Latest News

Police are investigating reports of a shooting in Blacksburg in the area of West Roanoke Street...
Blacksburg Shooting
Police are investigating reports of a shooting in Blacksburg in the area of West Roanoke Street...
Possible shooting reported near Virginia Tech
Salem Business Continues Tradition Of Helping Less Fortunate
Salem Business Continues Tradition Of Helping Less Fortunate
One dead, two arrested after shooting in Goodview
Rallying Around A Roanoke Family Fighting An Uncommon Form Of Dementia
Rallying Around A Roanoke Family Fighting An Uncommon Form Of Dementia