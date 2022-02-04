House approves Martinsville referendum, Wythe Co. training grant
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 6:26 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia House of Delegates has given final approval to legislation important for hometowns in western Virginia.
One of the measures authorizes a referendum in Martinsville. It would allow city residents to vote on becoming a town.
The vote in the House of Delegates was 82-18.
Another bill that won approval on Friday is tied to plans for a medical glove manufacturing plant in Wythe County.
The legislation authorizes a grant of more than $4 million over five years to support training programs there. That measure also passed by a wide margin, on a vote of 96-4.
