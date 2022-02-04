Advertisement

House of Delegates honors Roanoke leader Estelle McCadden

The Virginia House of Delegates honored Estelle McCadden, adjourning in her memory Thursday...
The Virginia House of Delegates honored Estelle McCadden, adjourning in her memory Thursday afternoon.(wdbj7)
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 7:57 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Del. Sam Rasoul (D-Roanoke) honored neighborhood advocate and Roanoke civic leader Estelle McCadden Thursday with remarks on the floor of the Virginia House of Delegates.

McCadden died this week at the age of 95.

Rasoul noted her neighborhood advocacy as the founder of the Melrose-Rugby Neighborhood Forum and the Virginia Statewide Neighborhood Conference. And he described McCadden as a “dear friend” and “force for the community.”

“She was a skilled politician even though never elected to office,” Rasoul said, “won multiple awards including Roanoke’s Mother of the Year in ‘94, Citizen of the Year and the Girl Scouts Skyline Council’s Woman of Achievement Award.”

Lawmakers observed a moment of silence and adjourned in her honor and memory.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

L-R: Timothy Allen Sarver, Tobias Wayne Carr, Johnny Shane Brown (Sullivan County, TN Sheriff's...
Public warned of escaped Tenn. inmates, one with Pulaski, VA ties
Judge rules in favor of seven Virginia school districts, against Youngkin mask order
Name released of man killed in crash with school bus; student taken to hospital
Lots of sunshine this weekend, but with chilly highs.
Major temperature drop overnight as winter chill returns
Brandon Bateman, charged with DUI, denied furlough request
Man indicted for DWI crash that injured family

Latest News

Police are investigating reports of a shooting in Blacksburg in the area of West Roanoke Street...
Blacksburg Shooting
Police are investigating reports of a shooting in Blacksburg in the area of West Roanoke Street...
Possible shooting reported near Virginia Tech
Salem Business Continues Tradition Of Helping Less Fortunate
Salem Business Continues Tradition Of Helping Less Fortunate
One dead, two arrested after shooting in Goodview
Rallying Around A Roanoke Family Fighting An Uncommon Form Of Dementia
Rallying Around A Roanoke Family Fighting An Uncommon Form Of Dementia