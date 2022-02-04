House of Delegates honors Roanoke leader Estelle McCadden

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Del. Sam Rasoul (D-Roanoke) honored neighborhood advocate and Roanoke civic leader Estelle McCadden Thursday with remarks on the floor of the Virginia House of Delegates.

McCadden died this week at the age of 95.

Rasoul noted her neighborhood advocacy as the founder of the Melrose-Rugby Neighborhood Forum and the Virginia Statewide Neighborhood Conference. And he described McCadden as a “dear friend” and “force for the community.”

“She was a skilled politician even though never elected to office,” Rasoul said, “won multiple awards including Roanoke’s Mother of the Year in ‘94, Citizen of the Year and the Girl Scouts Skyline Council’s Woman of Achievement Award.”

Lawmakers observed a moment of silence and adjourned in her honor and memory.

