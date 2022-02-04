Judge rules in favor of seven Virginia school districts, against Youngkin mask order

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ/AP) - A judge in Arlington County has issued an opinion in favor of seven Virginia school boards that sued to block Governor Youngkin’s school-related mask order.

Judge Louise DiMatteo granted a temporary restraining order Friday to halt the governor’s executive order that allows parents to opt out of universal masking for their children in schools.

The ruling means mask mandates put in place by school boards may remain in place, at least for now.

The school boards represented in the suit included Alexandria City, Arlington County, Fairfax County, Falls Church City, Hampton City, Prince William County and Richmond.

Read the entire judge’s opinion here:

