Lawmakers consider abortion restrictions

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia State Capitol has long been a battleground in the debate surrounding abortion rights.

And with a shift in the political landscape, Republicans are hoping to revisit tougher restrictions.

In a subcommittee of the House Courts of Justice Committee Friday afternoon, lawmakers received a glimpse of the debate that’s still ahead, as speakers weighed in on a measure Republicans say will ensure women have the information they need to make an informed decision.

“We deserve to know the truth about what we’re going to experience. We deserve to know that we can change our mind, that we have other options and that we can walk away saving both our baby and us as women years of pain and heartache,” said abortion opponent Kelly Lester.

“This bill would reinstate a biased requirement and would interfere with the patient-provider relationship,” countered abortion rights supporter Amanda Reames-Pittelli. “This bill puts politicians in the middle of private medical decisions that should be left to each patient and their provider.”

That bill advanced Friday, and the House of Delegates is expected to approve other abortion restrictions. In the closely-divided State Senate, at least one Democrat says he could support some limits.

But at this point, it appears unlikely any of the abortion bills will emerge from committees to receive a vote on the floor of the Senate.

