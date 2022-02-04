Advertisement

Lynchburg man indicted for shooting of woman in car

Daniel Norwood mugshot
Daniel Norwood mugshot(Blue Ridge Regional Jail)
By Pat Thomas
Feb. 4, 2022
BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - A Lynchburg man has been indicted for the death of a woman last summer.

Daniel Norwood faces charges of involuntary manslaughter and reckless handling of a firearm for the death of Jessica Moore in Bedford. She was found with a gunshot wound in a car, and died after being taken to a hospital.

Bedford Police allege Norwood was sitting in the passenger seat, while children were in the car. The car was in traffic at the time of the shooting, not far from hundreds of people in the vicinity of Burks Hill Road for Independence Day celebrations.

