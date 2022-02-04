Man indicted for DWI crash that injured family

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man was indicted Friday for his role in a crash that severely injured members of a family.

Brandon Bateman was indicted on charges including maiming and DWI (4th within ten years). He has a plea scheduled for March 15.

Bateman is accused of hitting a Jeep carrying Megan and Nathan Everson, as well as their baby daughter, on Route 122 in November 2021. Megan underwent multi-hour surgery to treat her injuries; Nathan was also seriously hurt. Their daughter sustained minor injuries.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.