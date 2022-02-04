Advertisement

Man indicted for DWI crash that injured family

Brandon Bateman, charged with DUI, denied furlough request
Brandon Bateman, charged with DUI, denied furlough request(Blue Ridge Regional Jail)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 2:58 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man was indicted Friday for his role in a crash that severely injured members of a family.

Brandon Bateman was indicted on charges including maiming and DWI (4th within ten years). He has a plea scheduled for March 15.

Bateman is accused of hitting a Jeep carrying Megan and Nathan Everson, as well as their baby daughter, on Route 122 in November 2021. Megan underwent multi-hour surgery to treat her injuries; Nathan was also seriously hurt. Their daughter sustained minor injuries.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

L-R: Timothy Allen Sarver, Tobias Wayne Carr, Johnny Shane Brown (Sullivan County, TN Sheriff's...
Public warned of escaped Tenn. inmates, one with Pulaski, VA ties
Judge rules in favor of seven Virginia school districts, against Youngkin mask order
Name released of man killed in crash with school bus; student taken to hospital
Lots of sunshine this weekend, but with chilly highs.
Major temperature drop overnight as winter chill returns

Latest News

Police are investigating reports of a shooting in Blacksburg in the area of West Roanoke Street...
Blacksburg Shooting
Police are investigating reports of a shooting in Blacksburg in the area of West Roanoke Street...
Possible shooting reported near Virginia Tech
Salem Business Continues Tradition Of Helping Less Fortunate
Salem Business Continues Tradition Of Helping Less Fortunate
One dead, two arrested after shooting in Goodview
Rallying Around A Roanoke Family Fighting An Uncommon Form Of Dementia
Rallying Around A Roanoke Family Fighting An Uncommon Form Of Dementia