National Wear Red Day brings awareness to heart disease in women

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - National Wear Red Day is observed every year on the first Friday in February.

It’s more than just a fun excuse to wear red. It’s a campaign to raise awareness about heart disease in women.

The goal of the campaign is to encourage women to learn the risks of heart disease and do things to lower that risk.

Things that increase the risk of heart disease include smoking, diabetes, and stress.

According to the American Heart Association, cardiovascular disease still remains the biggest health threat for women.

Experts also say the effects of COVID-19 are likely to influence cardiovascular health.

The local American Heart Association Development Director says this year’s theme is ‘Reclaiming Your Rhythm’ and your health--- in light of everything we’ve faced the last two years.

“I think it’s so important that women learn to put themselves first and put their cardiovascular health first. And I will always be a champion of women, you know, reclaiming their health and putting their heart health first because more women should know the risk that they have. Cardiovascular disease in their lifetime, as mothers as caregivers,” said Christie Steele-Garcia a development director with the American Heart Association.

Through the Go Red for Women movement, the American Heart Association encourages people to take action in February by:

- Wearing red on National Wear Red Day to raise awareness about cardiovascular disease. The iconic Red Dress pin and other apparel are available at ShopHeart.org.

- Making a donation to support the work of the American Heart Association at WearRedDay.org. Big Lots and the Big Lots Foundation will match online donations on National Wear Red Day, up to $333,333.

- Visiting CVS Health and making a donation at the register until [confirm date]. Donations can also be made online at CVSHealth.com/GoRed.

- Join Research Goes Red, a joint collaboration between the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women and Verily’s Project Baseline to engage more women directly to participate in research.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.