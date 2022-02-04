Omicron surge leads to increase in COVID-19-related deaths being added to VDH COVID dashboards

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 1,572,022 cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Friday, February 4, 2022, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 6,500 from the 1,565,522 reported Thursday, a smaller increase than Thursday’s 7,139 new cases.

As of Friday, there have been 16,703 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from the 16,548 reported Thursday.

VDH says a recent surge in COVID-19 cases due to the Omicron variant resulted in an increase in COVID-19-associated deaths, and VDH is beginning to observe those increases in death certificates received.

Beginning Feb. 2, VDH’s Cases dashboard began to reflect those deaths, according to VDH. The majority of the COVID-19-associated deaths (92%) that will be added occurred in January 2022. Certified death certificates continue to be reported, so VDH will continue to receive new death certificates for the deaths that occurred in January 2022 and those that will occur over the next few weeks and months until the Omicron surge dissipates.

“Those deaths will also appear on the VDH Localities dashboard, but since Localities shows deaths by date of report, rather than by date of death, that dashboard should not be used to evaluate any trend in the pattern of deaths over time,” said Acting State Health Commissioner Colin M. Greene. “As noted above, most of the deaths that appear on the Localities dashboard this week actually occurred in January and earlier, so please use the Cases dashboard for looking at patterns and trends.”

Since the pandemic began, 12,398,556 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted in Virginia as of Friday, with a 22.3% positivity rate from tests over the last week, down from the 23.2% reported Thursday.

For the Near Southwest Region (which includes Carilion, Centra, LewisGale, Sovah Health, and Salem VA facilities) as of Friday, 453 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, down from 517 a week ago, with 98 in intensive care, down from 110.

2,521 people across Virginia were hospitalized as of Friday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19. 93,232 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

The hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Per the latest update from the state’s vaccine dashboard, 14,912,264 doses of vaccine have been administered in Virginia as of Friday. 79% of the state’s population have gotten at least one dose, with 70.1% fully vaccinated. 89.8% of Virginians 18 and over have received at least one dose and 80.3% are fully vaccinated.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

