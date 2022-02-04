Advertisement

Patrick Henry High School closed due to power outage

(WDBJ)
By Justin Geary
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 6:06 AM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Patrick Henry High School will be closed Friday due to a blown transformer in the area causing a power outage, according to the Roanoke City Public Schools Facebook page.

The outage only affects Patrick Henry and will not impact William Fleming students who attend ROTEC, Governor’s School, or students attending the morning School to Work program at Goodwill.

The Goodwill afternoon School to Work program is canceled for Patrick Henry students only Friday.

Project search students will report as normal.

Woodrow Wilson Middle School and Raleigh Court aren’t affected.

