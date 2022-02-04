Roanoke floral shop anticipates hectic Valentine’s Day

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - For most people, a week early is simply that, early. However, that’s not the case for a florist before Valentine’s Day.

“Early was like, a few weeks ago,” laughs George Clements of George’s Flowers in Roanoke. “At this point, we’re right before the holiday. We had orders that started about five weeks ago.”

Like industries across the country, floral shops are managing staffing shortages and supply chain issues. George’s Flowers hasn’t had issues getting flowers, but suitable space to store the arrangements, like in a refrigerator truck, has been a challenge.

“This year, even though we book them way in advance, we were unable to get them, because apparently refrigerator trucks and those parts are shorted all over the country,” explains Clements. “We have been able to secure some additional refrigerated cargo vehicles, cargo trailers that we will be using this year, but that was certainly one of the big things.”

Clements adds the timing of the holiday could make it easy to forget.

“Monday in particular this year will be a little bit easier to forget because we have a big event that occurs on that Sunday and that is called the Super Bowl. So there will be Valentine’s flowers, Valentine’s gifts, Valentine’s amnesia that will occur with a large percentage of the population.”

If you do forget until the day of, Clements says local florists should still have you covered with premade arrangements.

“We’ll have things for grab and go. We’ll definitely have that. We’ll be here working all weekend.”

Something to keep in mind, as the shop has a limit to the number of orders they can fill and deliver Monday.

“But we’re also delivering Valentine’s flowers on Saturday and Sunday. We recommend sending them early so they have them all day.”

Clements recommends ordering online from local florists as soon as possible.

George’s Flowers expects to fill somewhere around 1,800 orders over the course of the weekend.

