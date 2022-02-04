Advertisement

“The Science of Flight” exhibit spreads its wings at the Virginia Museum of Natural History

By Will Thomas
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 11:27 PM EST
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Museum of Natural History has a new special exhibit. “The Science of Flight” made its debut in late January.

The exhibit gives visitors the chance to dive millions of years into the origins of flight in the U.S. and Virginia. That dive includes the histories of birds, bats, insects and reptiles.

The exhibits aren’t only for the eyes to see, though; there are multiple hands-on experiences for visitors.

”Our mission here at the museum is to interpret Virginia’s natural history in a way that all the citizens of the commonwealth can understand,” said Nancy Moncrief, Curator of Mammals at the Virginia Museum of Natural History.

The display highlights many animals that are native to Virginia and will be on display through the end of the year. For more information on the Virginia Museum of Natural History, you can find its website here.

