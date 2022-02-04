Major temperature drop overnight as winter chill returns

Temperatures drop through the evening

Quiet, but below average highs this weekend

Watching potential for system Monday

EVENING

Temperatures continue to drop overnight into the 20 as the northwest winds increase. Any leftover water and puddles on the road could turn to ice this evening. Watch for slick spots and assume anything glistening on the road is ice and not water. Winds will also make it feel much colder.

Chill and breezy overnight with lows in the teens and 20s. (WDBJ Weather)

THIS WEEKEND

Much cooler air returns this weekend behind our late-week cold front. Temperatures Saturday will only be in the 30s for most with increased sunshine.

Sunday will be a bit warmer, with lighter winds under sunny skies. Highs will warm into the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Sunshine returns this weekend with blustery and cold conditions. (WDBJ Weather)

EARLY NEXT WEEK

Leftover cold air will be in place early next week. At the same time, models suggest a low pressure system will develop off the southeast coast Monday. Our region looks to be right on the edge of the precipitation shield from this system. For now, the best chance of any light snow/rain would be over Southside. This could change if the system is farther west.

A coastal low could be close enough to allow for light snow over parts of our area. (WDBJ Weather)

