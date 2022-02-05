Advertisement

2 people, dog rescued by helicopter in California after being snowed in cabin for 2 months

California Highway Patrol rescues a couple snowed in their cabin for nearly two months. (Source: California Highway Patrol - Valley Division Air Operations)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 7:43 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Two people and their dog were rescued from their home via helicopter Tuesday in northern California after being snowed in for nearly two months.

California Highway Patrol said the pair had been snowed in their cabin since Dec. 6 and called authorities for help Feb. 1. Officials said they were unable to leave their home due to snow and downed trees and were running out of supplies.

The Sierra County Sheriff’s Office requested helicopter assistance to reach the couple due to the remote location and blocked roads. The helicopter was able to land near the cabin. The two people and their dog were flown to safety.

No further information was available.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

L-R: Timothy Allen Sarver, Tobias Wayne Carr, Johnny Shane Brown (Sullivan County, TN Sheriff's...
Public warned of escaped Tenn. inmates, one with Pulaski, VA ties
Judge rules in favor of seven Virginia school districts, against Youngkin mask order
Name released of man killed in crash with school bus; student taken to hospital
Lots of sunshine this weekend, but with chilly highs.
Major temperature drop overnight as winter chill returns
Brandon Bateman, charged with DUI, denied furlough request
Man indicted for DWI crash that injured family

Latest News

Police are investigating reports of a shooting in Blacksburg in the area of West Roanoke Street...
Blacksburg Shooting
Kentucky State Police have issued an Amber Alert for four young children after being taken by a...
UPDATE: 4 boys missing from Kentucky found safe in Illinois
Ronna McDaniel, the GOP chairwoman, speaks during the Republican National Committee winter...
Trump’s GOP: Party further tightens tie to former president
Police are investigating reports of a shooting in Blacksburg in the area of West Roanoke Street...
Possible shooting reported near Virginia Tech
FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the National Press Club in Washington, Nov....
Pence: Trump is ‘wrong’ to say election could be overturned