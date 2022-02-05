Cold air returns for the weekend

Cold and breezy with some light mountain snow this morning

Temperatures stay cold through the weekend

Watching potential for system Monday

THIS WEEKEND

Cold and breezy this morning. Winds look to remain breezy through the morning with some locations seeing gusts around 20mph. Winds look to slowly decrease today.

Winds look to slowly decrease this morning. (WDBJ Weather)

Clouds will decrease this morning turning sunny for the day. Highs will be colder and only reach the 30s for much of the region. Sunday will be a bit warmer with highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Sunny and cold this afternoon. (WDBJ Weather)

EARLY NEXT WEEK

Leftover cold air will be in place early next week. At the same time, models suggest a low pressure system will develop off the southeast coast on Sunday and moving up the coast on Monday. Our region looks to be right on the edge of the precipitation shield from this system. For now, the best chance of any light snow/rain would be over Southside. This could change if the system takes a more Westerly track.

System slides up the coast on Monday. (WDBJ Weather)

