Lynchburg forest receives conservation protection to be sustained for future generations

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A 42-acre conservation easement was placed upon a batch of urban forest land by the Virginia Outdoors Foundation in the heart of Boonsboro, thanks to a donation by the property’s owner, Camp Kum-Ba-Yah, Inc.

According to the VOF, the move is in an effort to preserve the land for future generations. The camp purchased the land from the Lynchburg Covenant Fellowship, Inc. with the help of three grants from the Virginia Land Conservation Foundation for the easement. The grants tallied $530,941 towards the easement. A $2.5 million capital campaign was launched by Camp Kum-Ba-Yah in 2019, aimed at being completed in two phases.

“Now that the land is purchased and protected, we can move to Phase II of our capital campaign, which will give us the opportunity to renovate some of the existing structures for year-round multigenerational use,” said the camp’s executive director, Amy Bonnette.

The grants also helped create the 1.7-mile Cosby Trail.

“The camp began in 1950, when local minister Bev Cosby decided to transform his family’s land into a summer camp for kids. His question, “Where will the children play?” became more urgent by 1961, when the city closed its public pools rather than integrate them. Rev. Cosby invited families from two local black churches to use the camp pool, and his vision of a camp for all children continues.”

Almost half of the children attending the camp receive financial aid.

