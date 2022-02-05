One dead, two arrested after shooting in Goodview

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A person was found shot in the 1000 block of Dawn Place (Goodview) Friday afternoon.

Deputies responded to a report of a disturbance with shots fired and found the male subject dead in the area.

The suspects were identified as Keenan Purdue, 19 of Goodview, and Ricky Purdue, 28 of Goodview. After a brief search, both were arrested and charged with second degree murder. They are being held without bond at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail.

The victim’s name was not released.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.