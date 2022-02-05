Advertisement

One dead, two arrested after shooting in Goodview

Deputies responded to a report of a disturbance with shots fired and found the male subject dead in the area.
(KTUU)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 10:31 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A person was found shot in the 1000 block of Dawn Place (Goodview) Friday afternoon.

The suspects were identified as Keenan Purdue, 19 of Goodview, and Ricky Purdue, 28 of Goodview. After a brief search, both were arrested and charged with second degree murder. They are being held without bond at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail.

The victim’s name was not released.

