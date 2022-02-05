Advertisement

Police: Gunman killed four, then himself in Texas

Corsicana Police Chief Robert Johnson told the Corsicana Daily Sun on Saturday that one...
Corsicana Police Chief Robert Johnson told the Corsicana Daily Sun on Saturday that one shooting was reported overnight in Corsicana.(Gray News, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 12:46 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORSICANA, Texas (AP) — Police in Texas say a gunman killed four members of his own family, including a child, before fatally shooting himself as officers approached.

Corsicana Police Chief Robert Johnson told the Corsicana Daily Sun on Saturday that one shooting was reported overnight in Corsicana, about 50 miles south of Dallas, and the second was discovered by authorities in Frost, about 20 miles west of Corsicana.

Johnson said authorities tracked the suspect’s vehicle using GPS and the monitoring service shut off its engine. He reported officers found the man inside the vehicle with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

No names or ages have been released.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating reports of a shooting in Blacksburg in the area of West Roanoke Street...
Patrick Henry High School student dead, four others hospitalized after Blacksburg shooting
L-R: Timothy Allen Sarver, Tobias Wayne Carr, Johnny Shane Brown (Sullivan County, TN Sheriff's...
Public warned of escaped Tenn. inmates, one with Pulaski, VA ties
The Coleman's celebrating their daughter's graduation.
Roanoke family reflects on challenges of enduring unexpected dementia
One dead, two arrested after shooting in Goodview
Judge rules in favor of seven Virginia school districts, against Youngkin mask order

Latest News

A recent report finds Latinas are leaving their jobs at higher rates than any other demographic.
Latinas leaving job market at higher rates than other demographics
A heavy police presence has been reported at an apartment complex in the Milwaukee suburb of...
2 dead, 2 injured in shooting at Wis. apartment complex; suspect in custody
A heavy police presence has been reported at an apartment complex in the Milwaukee suburb of...
Heavy police presence responding to active situation at apartment complex in Brown Deer, Wis.
A worker clears slush and freezing rain from the sidewalk, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Boston. A...
Winter storm blows out to sea, but some areas without power
A Ukrainian soldier stands in the trench on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels, in...
Russian bombers fly over Belarus amid Ukraine tensions