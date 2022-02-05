Possible shooting reported near Virginia Tech

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Tech Police are responding to reports of a possible shooter near campus.

Shots were reported about midnight Friday night in the area of West Roanoke Street and Draper Road.

People in the area are being urged to stay inside and lock doors.

WDBJ7 has a crew on scene gathering information. Police have not yet provided details.

