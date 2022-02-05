Advertisement

Possible shooting reported near Virginia Tech

Police are investigating reports of a shooting in Blacksburg in the area of West Roanoke Street...
Police are investigating reports of a shooting in Blacksburg in the area of West Roanoke Street and Draper Road(WDBJ7)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 12:46 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Tech Police are responding to reports of a possible shooter near campus.

Shots were reported about midnight Friday night in the area of West Roanoke Street and Draper Road.

People in the area are being urged to stay inside and lock doors.

WDBJ7 has a crew on scene gathering information. Police have not yet provided details.

