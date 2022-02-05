Cleared: Reported multi-vehicle accident in Greenbrier Co. closes US-219
The incident was near Organ Cave.
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 10:04 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
GREENBRIER COUNTY, W.Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The incident was cleared.
EARLIER STORY: West Virginia 511 is reporting US-219 is currently closed at Organ Cave (between Horseshoe Bend and Organ Cave).
WVVA in West Virginia is reporting viewer comments regarding a multi-vehicle crash in the area.
