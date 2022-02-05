Advertisement

Roanoke City Schools offer resources to those grieving after shooting death of PH student

(WDBJ)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 3:53 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Patrick Henry High School community is mourning the loss of one of its own Saturday after Friday night’s deadly shooting in Blacksburg at Melody Hookah Lounge left a student dead.

Roanoke City Public Schools reached out to its greater community Saturday and offered resources to help in the wake of the tragedy:

“We are saddened by the death of a member of our Patrick Henry High School family. Our thoughts are with all those who are grieving. We understand many in our community may have feelings of grief, loss, anger, or fear and encourage you to reach out for support.

Roanoke City Public Schools counselors are here to support our school community. They will be available on Monday at both Patrick Henry and William Fleming High Schools from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. for any students and staff who need support. We will also have counseling available through Teams. Additionally, there are resources on the Quick Links of the Roanoke City Public Schools’ website under Resources for Parents and Guardians. These resources will assist families should they need to have conversations about grief with their child. Immediate support is also available by calling Carilion CONNECT at (540) 981.8181.

We are here to support our RCPS family and hope the community will join us in respecting the privacy of the family as they grieve.”

More on Roanoke City Public Schools can be found by visiting the division’s website.

