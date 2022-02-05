Advertisement

Salem business continues annual tradition of helping those in need

By Will Thomas
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 10:19 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Robin Ferguson opened “The Knittin’ Coop” in downtown Salem in 2019.

“Being that I’m so close to the Department of Social Services and the bus stop is a block away, I thought it would be nice to have warm hats and scarves and things for those who may be standing at the bus stop in cold winter weather.”

That’s where the idea for the annual “Making Warmth” Project began. Since 2020, The Knittin’ Coop has had hats, scarves and gloves for free outside its doors during the winter.

“The first year I gave away 38 hats, mittens and scarves, last year 72 and to date this year 114.”

But this is a community effort. Customers of the business knit and crochet the items themselves and then donate them to The Knittin Coop for any passerby in need.

“It’s very heartwarming to know that I’m helping someone and really we’re helping someone, it’s not just me. I’m providing a place, knitters and crocheters are making the items. It’s a great thing.”

Ferguson plans on continuing the tradition each year and community members are always encouraged to donate. She said the items will stay up as long as there is cold weather present.

Ferguson also supports a handful of other initiatives including “Hat Not Hate,” “Legacy Shawl Project” and “Soap Sacks.”

