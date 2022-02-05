Advertisement

Two teenagers reported missing out of Augusta County

Contact the Augusta County Sheriff's Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017 with information.
(L-R) Dustin Simmons, Tyler Campbell Reported Missing by Augusta County Sheriff's Office...
(L-R) Dustin Simmons, Tyler Campbell Reported Missing by Augusta County Sheriff's Office February 4, 2022 (Photos: Augusta County Sheriff's Office)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 9:02 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Two teenagers are missing out of Augusta County in what the Sheriff’s Office is calling a case of runaways.

Both were seen Thursday before going to bed and left their Middlebrook home.

Tyler Thompson Campbell, 16, stands at six-feet-four inches and weighs 140 pounds.

Dustin Ray Simmons stands at five-feet-10 inches and weighs 170 pounds.

Contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017 with information.

