Two teenagers reported missing out of Augusta County
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 9:02 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Two teenagers are missing out of Augusta County in what the Sheriff’s Office is calling a case of runaways.
Both were seen Thursday before going to bed and left their Middlebrook home.
Tyler Thompson Campbell, 16, stands at six-feet-four inches and weighs 140 pounds.
Dustin Ray Simmons stands at five-feet-10 inches and weighs 170 pounds.
Contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017 with information.
