Virginia Tech president offers help for community affected by Blacksburg shooting

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Tech President Tim Sands issued the following statement about a fatal shooting in Blacksburg Friday night:

Shortly before midnight last night, Blacksburg Police responded to a report of shots fired at the Melody Hookah Lounge in downtown Blacksburg. The Blacksburg Police Department has released a statement that one person was killed; four others were injured, one of whom was a Virginia Tech student. At this time, the names of the victims have not been released. Our condolences go out to the family and friends of the deceased and we extend our support to those who were injured.

Events like this are difficult and unsettling to all of us. Please care for yourself and seek assistance if you need it. Campus resources are listed below. Our community is strong, and our strength is derived from our genuine care and concern for one another.

Blacksburg Police are leading this ongoing investigation and we are assisting. If you have information about this case, please contact the Blacksburg Police Department at (540) 443-1400 or you can remain anonymous by calling the Blacksburg Police Tip Line at (540) 961-1819 or by emailing ciu@blacksburg.gov.

Resources:

Employee Assistance Program ( EAP

Hokie Wellness: 540-231-2233 | Email: hokiewellness@vt.edu

Housing and Residence Life: 540-231-6205 | Email: housing@vt.edu

Cook Counseling Center: 540-231-6557

Dean of Students Office: 540-231-3787 | Email: dean.students@vt.edu

Virginia Tech Police Department: 540-231-6411 x1

