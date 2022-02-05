Advertisement

VT students react to Friday night shooting in Blacksburg

By Sophia Borrelli
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 6:56 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - “Super saddening to hear, just because everyone goes out and like everyone’s going different places not expecting anything like that to happen,” Virginia Tech student Matt Azzouz said, describing a sense of disbelief in how a typical Friday night in Blacksburg turned deadly.

Students, enjoying a night in some of the downtown bars, had to shelter inside after a shooting on Main Street.

Virginia Tech president offers help for community affected by Blacksburg shooting

“Scary especially because I knew a lot of my friends were even closer at bars like right next door, and so I was just texting everybody making sure all my friends were okay.”

Virginia Tech student Ben Wroniewicz: “It was right down the street, like if the music wasn’t playing, we definitely would have heard it.”

Virginia Tech Chloe Hunter-Olson: “Yeah I was pretty scared, I mean it sounded to me like 6 or 7 noises in a row, so I knew something was off about it, but I couldn’t imagine there was actually gunshots. It was really scary to find out.”

Michael and Chloe live above the Hokie Mart. The two were enjoying a night at home when they heard gunshots just feet away from their doorstep.

Michael Zigah: “Loud bangs. It was a couple of them from what I remember.”

Chloe Hunter-Olson: “I’m sure everyone’s a little shaken up about it. I’m a little shaken up. We lived in that apartment for like 6, 7 months now and never had anything scary like that happen.”

Students hope the Hokie community will rally together to support each other.

Ben Wroniewicz: “Stay strong, you know we’re going to get through this.”

