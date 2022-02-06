Advertisement

Abducted 1-year-old found safe in North Carolina, suspect still at large

Jeremy Scott Lemmond is accused of abducting his daughter, 1-year-old Lilliana Josephine Lemmond.
Jeremy Scott Lemmond is accused of abducting his daughter, 1-year-old Lilliana Josephine Lemmond.(Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 7:20 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
(Gray News) - Liliana Lemmond, 1, from Mint Hill, North Carolina, has been found safe after being abducted Saturday night, according to authorities.

Police say she was abducted by Jeremy Lemmond, 39. He is still at large.

Lemmond is a white male. He is 6 feet tall and weighs 160 pounds. Lemmond has brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with any information regarding Lemmond’s whereabouts can call the Mint Hill Police Dept immediately at 704-889-2231 or 911.

