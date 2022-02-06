Centra visitation changes to go into effect Monday

(WDBJ) - As COVID-19 cases continue to decline at Centra facilities in recent weeks, the health system believes they are able to safely adjust visitation policies.

After reaching what appears to be a peak census, a consistent fall in patients has been sustained for more than a week. Even as some COVID responses are de-escalated, Centra says they still understand the current significant strain on all of their facilities and caregivers.

The following visitation policy adjustments will go into effect Monday, February 7, 2022 as Centra continues to monitor system-wide positivity rate and community impact for future decisions:

“Visitation may vary depending on your location due to regulatory and capacity mandates, so we ask that you please be aware of your individual location specifics. Here are a few highlights of these changes:

o Patients will be allowed to have one (1) visitors at a time in acute care facilities. This individual can interchange during the patient’s hospital stay. Exceptions based on patient experience or end-of-life care may apply depending on location.

o Visitors must be 16 years of age and older.

o Visitation time will shift to 2pm-7pm for ALL Centra Hospitals.

We encourage visitors to check the Centra website for current visitation guidelines before arriving at the hospital.

This ONE visitor per patient:

o Will only be allowed if they do not have COVID-19 symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath)

o Will be screened each time they enter hospital facilities

o Must wear a mask while in any Centra building

o Will be expected to comply with CDC guidance in place at the time of their visit

• As the demand for COVID testing has continued to increase, opportunities for testing have been made available:

o Virginia Department of Health is offering testing on the following dates and times:

▪ 2/3/22: 1:00-4:00 at Lynchburg Health Department. Rapid PCR and send off PCR available

▪ 2/10/22: 1:00-4:00 at Lynchburg Health Department. Rapid PCR and send off PCR available”

More information surrounding the different facilities can be found by visiting the Centra website.

