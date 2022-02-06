Man shot in SW Roanoke early Sunday morning

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man was shot in the 600 block of Salem Avenue SW early Sunday morning, according to Roanoke Police.

Officers responded to a call for shots fired and were unable to locate any suspects or victims in the immediate area. The City of Roanoke E-911 center alerted police to the man that showed up at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for aid to what appeared to be a non-critical gunshot wound.

The man said his injury came from the shooting.

Contact 540-344-8500 or send a text message to 274637 (beginning the message with “RoanokePD” to properly send) with helpful information. Both methods are able to stay anonymous, according to Roanoke Police.

