Man shot in SW Roanoke early Sunday morning

Contact 540-344-8500 or send a text message to 274637 (beginning the message with “RoanokePD” to properly send) .
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 6:45 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man was shot in the 600 block of Salem Avenue SW early Sunday morning, according to Roanoke Police.

Officers responded to a call for shots fired and were unable to locate any suspects or victims in the immediate area. The City of Roanoke E-911 center alerted police to the man that showed up at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for aid to what appeared to be a non-critical gunshot wound.

The man said his injury came from the shooting.

