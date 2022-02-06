“Motivate The Game” offers resources for Patrick Henry athletes in honor of Isiah Robinson

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - “Motivate The Game” has been helping and training athletes through traumatic experiences since the pandemic began.

“We’re a therapeutic sports agency that was created out of the necessity of what happened with the pandemic. We saw a need for athletes after they lost sports for their season,” said Daniel Brooks, a licensed clinical social worker and the Creative and Clinical Director at MTG.

On Sunday, Brooks and his team offered their resources to Patrick Henry High School athletes and coaches, who are grieving the death of their friend and teammate 18-year-old Isiah Robinson. Robinson was killed and four others were injured in the downtown Blacksburg shooting Friday night.

“This is why we were created right? We want to help athletes go through, and process, and survive whatever may be going on mentally. So what better time to show the need and the importance of counseling and support during a time like this.”

Brooks understands talking about it isn’t going to be easy. But wants kids to know there is help out there.

“They’re going to have these thoughts, and these memories, and they’re going to be plagued by this incident for the rest of their lives. But it’s what we’re able to do with this energy and how can we move on and how can we be able to carry this weight together.”

The “Motivate The Game” team will offer these resources once a week to PH athletes for the next six weeks and will continue to help the community make sure Robinson’s name is not forgotten.

At this time, MTG, focuses on the mental health of athletes. But Brooks provided a few Roanoke Valley organizations that special in counseling and therapy services for non-athletes including: Empower Wellbeing, Mosaic Family Services and National agencies like Uplift and Sonder Mind.

