No one hit in Danville shooting; police looking for shooter

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville Police say they have found no evidence anyone was wounded in a shooting Saturday morning.

About 8:20 a.m. February 5, Danville Police officers were called to the 200 block of Ruskin Street about shots heard. Officers found shell casings and a scene consistent with a shooting, according to police, who say they performed a canvas, but found no victim. Follow-up with medical facilities also did not turn up any victim.

Police tracked surveillance video that captured the incident. Officers determined a driver in a white Nissan sedan passed a black male walking along the street. At least one person fired from inside the car as the male ran off. Police have not found the vehicle (seen in the attached photo).

The Danville Police Department is asking the public’s help identifying the vehicle, as well as anyone with information, including witnesses or victims.

Anyone who may have information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Danville Police Department at 434-793-0000, call 911 if location is immediately known, call non-emergency dispatch if time permits at 434-799-5111 option 8, email through the website, message through social media platforms or use the crime tips app CARE at p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=818#.

