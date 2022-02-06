Quiet today; watching a coastal system Monday

Sunny and cold start to the day

Slightly warmer, but still below average

Watching potential for system Monday

SUNDAY

Clear and cold this morning with a few locations seeing some light winds around 4-8 mph. We will see sunny skies through the day and temperatures only climb into the mid to upper 30s and a few lower 40s. We are watching for the development of a coastal system today that will likely move up the coast on Monday.

Below average temperatures expected again today. (WDBJ Weather)

MONDAY

We start with some cold air on Monday morning with temperatures in the teens and 20s. The coastal system will stay far enough to the East that we will see limited moisture in Southwest Virginia. It could be enough to bring a few light showers, or a brief period of a wintry mix to Southside and areas farther to the East. There are still plenty of questions on available moisture, precipitation type and location with this set-up because the system has yet to develop. Keep an eye on this forecast!

A coastal system could bring a few showers to our far Eastern counties. (WDBJ Weather)

THE REST OF THE WEEK

Aside from our coastal system on Monday the extended forecast looks dry into next weekend. Temperatures look to warm to a more seasonable level for the middle and the end of the week.

10 Day Outlook (WDBJ Weather)

