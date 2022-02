ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police are investigating the death of a man they believe died from a gunshot wound.

Police say the call came in just after 1 a.m. Sunday.

They responded to the 3300 block of Ferncliff Avenue Northwest and found a man dead.

Anyone with information is asked to call Roanoke Police.

