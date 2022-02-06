Potential sighting of three escaped inmates reported in the NRV

(WDBJ) - A potential sighting of the truck that three escaped Sullivan County Jail inmates are believed to be driving was reported in the New River Valley.

Timothy Allen Sarver, Tobias Wayne Carr and Johnny Shane Brown are believed to be in a white, 2001 Chevrolet Silverado truck with a regular cab and short bed. The vehicle registration is believed to be from Tennessee and read: 830GSD.

Timothy Allen Sarver, 45, has ties to the Town of Pulaski and Pulaski County. Sarver, along with the other escaped inmates he may be with, should be considered dangerous and not be approached.

According to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, “a reward of $7,500 is being offered for info leading to the arrest of each man.”

Contact with 1-800-TBI-FIND or 911 with helpful information.

