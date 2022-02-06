Two teenagers reported missing out of Augusta Co. found safe

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Tyler Thompson Campbell and Dustin Ray Simmons were both found safe, according to the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office.

EARLIER STORY: AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Two teenagers are missing out of Augusta County in what the Sheriff’s Office is calling a case of runaways.

Both were seen Thursday before going to bed; they left their Middlebrook home after that.

Tyler Thompson Campbell, 16, stands at six-feet-four inches and weighs 140 pounds.

Dustin Ray Simmons stands at five-feet-10 inches and weighs 170 pounds.

Contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017 with information.

