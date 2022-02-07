Advertisement

Coastal low Monday followed by a nice warm-up

Light wintry mix possible over Southside early Monday
By Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 3:46 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
  • Another cold morning
  • AM wintry mix over Southside
  • Mostly sunny & fair this week

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

The National Weather Service has expanded the winter weather advisories for our area until 1PM.
The National Weather Service has expanded the winter weather advisories for our area until 1PM.(WDBJ Weather)

A light wintry mix can be expected for some this morning. A light glaze of ice can’t be ruled out on elevated surfaces and a few bursts of sleet. Watch for a few slick spots out on area roads, especially in the advisory locations.

MONDAY

We start with some cold air on Monday morning with temperatures in the teens and 20s. The coastal system will stay far enough to the east that we will see limited moisture in Southwest Virginia. It could be enough to bring a few light showers, or a brief period of a wintry mix toward the eastern part of our area, especially the Southside. Given limited moisture available, any accumulation would be very light. A freezing rain/sleet mix will also change over to rain by late Monday morning/early afternoon. Be mindful of slick conditions during your morning commute.

Elsewhere, just expect an increase in clouds with highs in the 40s.

A brief period of light freezing rain/sleet over Southside before changing over to rain.
A brief period of light freezing rain/sleet over Southside before changing over to rain.(WDBJ Weather)

THE REST OF THE WEEK

Aside from our light wintry weather on Monday the extended forecast looks dry into the weekend. Temperatures look to warm to a more seasonable level for the middle and the end of the week. High temperatures this week warm back into the 50s. We’ll see lots of sunshine area wide through the first part of the weekend.

Temperatures return to the 50s this week.
Temperatures return to the 50s this week.(WDBJ Weather)

WEEKEND

Saturday’s looking nice and quiet with a good amount of sunshine and highs approaching the mid 50s. Temperatures are going to take a tumble on Sunday. Highs on Sunday will only climb into the 30s to near 40. We have a system that could bring some snow showers to the mountains of West Virginia during the day. At the same time we have another system to our south. The question is will this moisture get pulled into our area Sunday and Monday. Right now, I’m keeping Sunday dry, but we’ll have to continue to monitor the forecast for the second part of the weekend.

Could we see a coastal low get close enough to bring us some moisture Sunday?
Could we see a coastal low get close enough to bring us some moisture Sunday?(WDBJ Weather)

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamel Flint, wanted for the homicide of Isiah Robinson
Suspect in custody after high school student shot dead, four other people hospitalized
L-R: Timothy Allen Sarver, Tobias Wayne Carr, Johnny Shane Brown (Sullivan County, TN Sheriff's...
Potential sighting of three escaped inmates reported in the NRV
Roanoke death investigation
Police investigating shooting death in NW Roanoke
A brief period of light freezing rain/sleet over Southside before changing over to rain.
Coastal low Monday, then a quiet, mild week
Jeremy Scott Lemmond is accused of abducting his daughter, 1-year-old Lilliana Josephine Lemmond.
Abducted 1-year-old found safe in North Carolina, suspect still at large

Latest News

We could see a light wintry mix toward the Southside this morning.
Monday, February 7 Morning FastCast
A brief period of light freezing rain/sleet over Southside before changing over to rain.
Coastal low Monday, then a quiet, mild week
Minor accumulations expected over Southside.
Sunday Evening FastCast
Sunday Morning Update