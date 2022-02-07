Coastal low Monday followed by a nice warm-up

Another cold morning

AM wintry mix over Southside

Mostly sunny & fair this week

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

The National Weather Service has expanded the winter weather advisories for our area until 1PM. (WDBJ Weather)

A light wintry mix can be expected for some this morning. A light glaze of ice can’t be ruled out on elevated surfaces and a few bursts of sleet. Watch for a few slick spots out on area roads, especially in the advisory locations.

MONDAY

We start with some cold air on Monday morning with temperatures in the teens and 20s. The coastal system will stay far enough to the east that we will see limited moisture in Southwest Virginia. It could be enough to bring a few light showers, or a brief period of a wintry mix toward the eastern part of our area, especially the Southside. Given limited moisture available, any accumulation would be very light. A freezing rain/sleet mix will also change over to rain by late Monday morning/early afternoon. Be mindful of slick conditions during your morning commute.

Elsewhere, just expect an increase in clouds with highs in the 40s.

A brief period of light freezing rain/sleet over Southside before changing over to rain. (WDBJ Weather)

THE REST OF THE WEEK

Aside from our light wintry weather on Monday the extended forecast looks dry into the weekend. Temperatures look to warm to a more seasonable level for the middle and the end of the week. High temperatures this week warm back into the 50s. We’ll see lots of sunshine area wide through the first part of the weekend.

Temperatures return to the 50s this week. (WDBJ Weather)

WEEKEND

Saturday’s looking nice and quiet with a good amount of sunshine and highs approaching the mid 50s. Temperatures are going to take a tumble on Sunday. Highs on Sunday will only climb into the 30s to near 40. We have a system that could bring some snow showers to the mountains of West Virginia during the day. At the same time we have another system to our south. The question is will this moisture get pulled into our area Sunday and Monday. Right now, I’m keeping Sunday dry, but we’ll have to continue to monitor the forecast for the second part of the weekend.

Could we see a coastal low get close enough to bring us some moisture Sunday? (WDBJ Weather)

