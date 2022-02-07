COVID in VA: Hospitalizations drop; percentage of positive new cases is down

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 1,584,268 cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Monday, February 7, 2022, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 2,839 from the 1,581,429 reported Sunday.

Per the latest update from the state’s vaccine dashboard, 14,933,932 doses of vaccine have been administered in Virginia as of Monday. 79% of the state’s population have gotten at least one dose, with 70.2% fully vaccinated. 89.8% of Virginians 18 and over have received at least one dose and 80.3% are fully vaccinated.

64% of people across the United States are fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.

Since the pandemic began, 12,457,893 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted in Virginia as of Monday, with a 19.7% positivity rate from tests over the last week, down from the 22.3% reported Friday.

2,250 people across Virginia were hospitalized as of Monday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, down from 2,521 Friday. 95,592 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

The hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

As of Monday, there have been 17,107 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from the 16,703 reported Friday.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

