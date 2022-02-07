Advertisement

Cumberland County man dead after crash in Halifax County

(MGN)
By Justin Geary
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 12:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police are investigating a crash in Halifax County early Monday morning that killed a Cumberland County man, according to police.

Police say the crash occurred at 4:40 a.m. in the 17,000 block of Philpott Rd/Route 58.

Braxton L. Brooks, 47, was driving a Mercury Grand Marquise on Route 58 when he came across icy roads, according to police.

Brooks ran off the left side of the road and into the median where he hit a tree. He died at the scene.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamel Flint, wanted for the homicide of Isiah Robinson
Suspect in custody after high school student shot dead, four other people hospitalized
L-R: Timothy Allen Sarver, Tobias Wayne Carr, Johnny Shane Brown (Sullivan County, TN Sheriff's...
Potential sighting of three escaped inmates reported in the NRV
Roanoke death investigation
Police investigating shooting death in NW Roanoke
Man shot in SW Roanoke early Sunday morning
A brief period of light freezing rain/sleet over Southside before changing over to rain.
Coastal low Monday, then a quiet, mild week

Latest News

Police sirens
Man killed after crash in Pittsylvania County Sunday afternoon
Traffic cones
Cleared: Reported multi-vehicle accident in Greenbrier Co. closes US-219
Roanoke City school bus driver cited after collision
Name released of man killed in crash with school bus; student taken to hospital