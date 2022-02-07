Cumberland County man dead after crash in Halifax County

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police are investigating a crash in Halifax County early Monday morning that killed a Cumberland County man, according to police.

Police say the crash occurred at 4:40 a.m. in the 17,000 block of Philpott Rd/Route 58.

Braxton L. Brooks, 47, was driving a Mercury Grand Marquise on Route 58 when he came across icy roads, according to police.

Brooks ran off the left side of the road and into the median where he hit a tree. He died at the scene.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.