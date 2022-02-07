Advertisement

Election officials wanted for precincts in Lynchburg

Vote Graphic
Vote Graphic(Source: Associated Press)
By Justin Geary
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 1:40 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The City of Lynchburg’s Registrar’s Office is looking for election looking for people to work at precinct polling locations during elections, according to the city.

The city says the experience offers a better understanding of the election and voting process.

Election officials can make $145 on Election Day.

For more information, contact Kim Conner, Deputy Registrar, at (434) 477-5996 or visit lynchburgva.gov/becoming-officer-election.

