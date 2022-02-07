Election officials wanted for precincts in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The City of Lynchburg’s Registrar’s Office is looking for election looking for people to work at precinct polling locations during elections, according to the city.

The city says the experience offers a better understanding of the election and voting process.

Election officials can make $145 on Election Day.

For more information, contact Kim Conner, Deputy Registrar, at (434) 477-5996 or visit lynchburgva.gov/becoming-officer-election.

