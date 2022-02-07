Advertisement

Fire severely damages Botetourt County home

Fire in Botetourt County
Fire in Botetourt County(Botetourt County Department of Fire & EMS)
By Justin Geary
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 5:23 AM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
BOTETOURT, Va. (WDBJ) - The Botetourt County Department of Fire & EMS is investigating a fire in the 2400 block of Lithia Rd late Sunday night, according to the department Facebook page.

The earliest arriving crews could see heavy flames and smoke from all sides of the building.

No one was inside at the time of the fire, according to the department.

Crews were focused on keeping the fire away from adjacent exposures and the wooded areas around the home.

No injuries were reported.

