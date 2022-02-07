Advertisement

Gas prices spike to highest levels since 2014

According to Gasbuddy, the current national average for a gallon of gas is 12.3 cents more than...
According to Gasbuddy, the current national average for a gallon of gas is 12.3 cents more than a month ago and 97.5 cents more than a year ago.(Live 5/File)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 2:03 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The average cost of gas has surged to $3.42 across the United States, according to GasBuddy.

Gas prices haven’t been this high since 2014.

AAA says winter weather and geopolitical tensions are contributing to higher oil prices. There are also concerns Russia will withhold crude oil from the global market as a reaction to potential western sanctions.

“This shows how events on the other side of the globe can have a noticeable impact right here in the U.S,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. “And unfortunately for drivers, they are reminded of this by higher prices at the pump.”

According to Gasbuddy, the current national average for a gallon of gas is 12.3 cents more than a month ago and 97.5 cents more than a year ago.

Fuel is the most expensive in California, Hawaii, Washington, Oregon, Nevada, Alaska and Arizona, according to AAA.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

L-R: Timothy Allen Sarver, Tobias Wayne Carr, Johnny Shane Brown (Sullivan County, TN Sheriff's...
Two Tennessee jail escapees, one with ties to Pulaski, confirmed dead
L-R: Timothy Allen Sarver, Tobias Wayne Carr, Johnny Shane Brown (Sullivan County, TN Sheriff's...
Potential sighting of three escaped inmates reported in the NRV
Man shot and killed in incident with Floyd County Sheriff’s deputies
Jamel Flint, wanted for the homicide of Isiah Robinson
Suspect in custody after high school student shot dead, four other people hospitalized
Blacksburg Police Department
Suspect charged with accessory to murder after Blacksburg shooting

Latest News

Roanoke City Council Responds To Recent Violence
Roanoke City Council Responds To Recent Violence
FBI Holds First Virtual Interfaith Awareness Brief
FBI Holds First Virtual Interfaith Awareness Brief
Proposed Bill To Create Active Shooter Alerts
Mary Margaret Kreuper, 80, admitted stealing the money from 2008 to 2018 while she was...
Nun, 80, gets prison for $835,000 school theft to pay for gambling
Martinsville Referendum Approved
Martinsville Referendum Approved