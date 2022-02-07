Advertisement

Grottoes holds a memorial walk for fallen officers

Grottoes holds memorial walk for fallen Bridgewater campus police
Grottoes holds memorial walk for fallen Bridgewater campus police(WHSV)
By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 7:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GROTTOES, Va. (WHSV) - The town of Grottoes held a memorial walk Sunday in honor of Officers J.J Jefferson and John Painter, the two Bridgewater Police killed last week during a campus shooting.

However, this walk wasn’t something that had been in the works since the shooting happened. It was actually planned overnight.

“I just saw someone in Florida running a 1K,” Delores Thompson, Grottoes community member said. “And I’m thinking ... we should be doing something as a community together ‘cause that’s how we’re gonna heal and one thing led to another and thank God for Facebook.”

Thompson was the event planner for the walk but insisted if it weren’t for the whole community jumping on the idea and the police department willing to shut down the streets so people could walk safely, it would’ve stayed an idea and never been executed the way it was.

The town of Grottoes showed out in numbers to honor their own, officer Painter and his best friend officer Jefferson.

“I was very pleased,” Thompson said. “For a cold afternoon, for the turnout that we had, for the love and support that they showed for not only our town but for our community because we truly have lost one of our best.”

People brought flowers, balloons, American and thin blue line flags to leave on the hood of a Grottoes police car as a memorial.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamel Flint, wanted for the homicide of Isiah Robinson
Suspect in custody after high school student shot dead, four other people hospitalized
L-R: Timothy Allen Sarver, Tobias Wayne Carr, Johnny Shane Brown (Sullivan County, TN Sheriff's...
Public warned of escaped Tenn. inmates, one with Pulaski, VA ties
One dead, two arrested after shooting in Goodview
Virginia Tech president offers help for community affected by Blacksburg shooting
The Coleman's celebrating their daughter's graduation.
Roanoke family reflects on challenges of enduring unexpected dementia

Latest News

Man shot in SW Roanoke early Sunday morning
The Motivate The Game logo at its facility on Sunday afternoon.
“Motivate The Game” offers resources for Patrick Henry athletes in honor of Isiah Robinson
L-R: Timothy Allen Sarver, Tobias Wayne Carr, Johnny Shane Brown (Sullivan County, TN Sheriff's...
Potential sighting of three escaped inmates reported in the NRV
Centra visitation changes to go into effect Monday