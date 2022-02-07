Advertisement

Jefferson Choral Society presents “Beatles Rewind” and indoor yard sale

By Eddie Callahan
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 5:06 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Revisit classic Beatles songs with the help of the area’s oldest and largest adult choir, the Jefferson Choral Society!

The group’s winter concert will be at 4 p.m. on February 13 at the Historic Academy Theatre (524 Main Street).

The ninth annual “Gigantic Indoor Yard Sale” will be held on March 5 from 8 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the Moose Lodge 715 (2307 Lakeside Dr.).

Further details for both events can be found by visiting the group’s website.

