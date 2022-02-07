Advertisement

Man killed after crash in Pittsylvania County Sunday afternoon

Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 8:44 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police are investigating a crash from Sunday afternoon in Pittsylvania County that resulted in the death of a Danville man, according to police.

The crash occurred at 5:58 p.m. on Route 29, one tenth of a mile north of Route 825 in Pittsylvania County.

Police say Trey David Stevens, 25, was driving a Hyundai Sonata south on Route 29 when he drove off the road and hit an embankment, throwing him from the car.

Stevens was taken to SOVAH Danville Hospital, where he died.

