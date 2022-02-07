Advertisement

Man shot and killed in incident with Floyd County Sheriff’s deputies

By Pat Thomas
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 2:47 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man was shot to death in Floyd County Sunday night.

Police say Troy Bain, 58 of Willis, died in the shooting involving Floyd County Sheriff’s deputies at 11:34 p.m.

No specifics about the circumstances of the shooting have yet been released.

Virginia State Police are handling the investigation at the request of Floyd County Sheriff Brian Craig.

