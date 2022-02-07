Advertisement

NC officers save dog after suspected opioid overdose

After the dog began to shake and could no longer stand, the owners flagged down the two officers.
After the dog began to shake and could no longer stand, the owners flagged down the two officers.(Mooresville Police Department)
By WBTV staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 2:17 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) – A dog was given a second chance at life after two Mooresville Police officers rescued it from a suspected opioid overdose on Jan. 16.

The dog’s owners said that it found a plastic bag filled with an unknown substance at a nearby hotel. After the dog began to shake and could no longer stand, the owners flagged down the two officers.

The officers, identified as Officers Isenhower and Pezzeca, gave the dog a dose of Narcan, which is a nasal spray used to treat drug overdoses.

After the first dose, the dog reportedly began to revive but did not fully recover. After the second, it was able to walk around, jump and act normally.

The dog’s owners later took it to Denver Emergency Animal Hospital for further examination.

“While I am always very proud of the exemplary work of our officers, I am extremely proud of how sincerely compassionate they are about the services they provide,” MPD Assistant Chief Frank Falzone said. “This life-saving event is not only the most recent example of their outstanding efforts, but also serves as a reminder of their unwavering dedication to making a difference, for all, in our community.”

Copyright 2022 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

L-R: Timothy Allen Sarver, Tobias Wayne Carr, Johnny Shane Brown (Sullivan County, TN Sheriff's...
Two Tennessee jail escapees, one with ties to Pulaski, confirmed dead
L-R: Timothy Allen Sarver, Tobias Wayne Carr, Johnny Shane Brown (Sullivan County, TN Sheriff's...
Potential sighting of three escaped inmates reported in the NRV
Man shot and killed in incident with Floyd County Sheriff’s deputies
Jamel Flint, wanted for the homicide of Isiah Robinson
Suspect in custody after high school student shot dead, four other people hospitalized
Blacksburg Police Department
Suspect charged with accessory to murder after Blacksburg shooting

Latest News

Roanoke City Council Responds To Recent Violence
Roanoke City Council Responds To Recent Violence
FBI Holds First Virtual Interfaith Awareness Brief
FBI Holds First Virtual Interfaith Awareness Brief
Proposed Bill To Create Active Shooter Alerts
Mary Margaret Kreuper, 80, admitted stealing the money from 2008 to 2018 while she was...
Nun, 80, gets prison for $835,000 school theft to pay for gambling
Martinsville Referendum Approved
Martinsville Referendum Approved