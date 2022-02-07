New Lowe’s distribution project to bring 70 jobs to Roanoke County

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke-based Cherney Development announced an $11 million development deal Monday which will bring a distribution operation to Roanoke County for Lowe’s.

The new warehouse and distribution center is expected to create 70 jobs.

Cherney Development, is partnering with Samet Corporation, a contracting and development firm, will develop the site and construct the 60,000-square-foot distribution center in Roanoke County’s Valley TechPark located on Technology Drive in West Roanoke County near Dixie Caverns.

“I’m thrilled to see this project come to life,” says Jill Loope, Director of Economic Development for Roanoke County. “There has been a lot of interest in logistics projects over the past year and Cherney’s partnership with Samet has paved the way for the Lowe’s project, bringing new jobs and investment to the County. I hope to see more innovative partnerships like this in the future as we work together to achieve successful economic outcomes.”

Construction is expected to start in the coming months and be completed within a year.

