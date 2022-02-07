New River Health District leader says COVID numbers dropping sharply

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -The leader of the New River Health District said Monday that COVID cases are dropping sharply in the region.

Dr. Noelle Bissell said during her virtual update that southwest Virginia lagged behind the rest of the state in case decline, but hospitalizations are dropping as well.

That said, Bissell notes that case counts have become unreliable in determining true community spread.

“Omicron spread so quickly. People are doing home tests. People are not getting testing who are symptomatic. There’s just no way to keep up with case numbers,” she said. “And we know that, you know, it’s probably four to five times as many people who actually have been infected as we’ve documented.”

The doctor said it continues to be important for hospitals to also differentiate their counts, separating the incidental cases (when patients are admitted for something else but happen to have COVID) from the known COVID cases (when patients are admitted because of COVID complications.)

Dr. Bissell was asked about masking guidance, seeing as how other states like New Jersey are dropping their mandates.

She replied that masking is something to be reevaluated. She also said the focus of this pandemic will now be individual protection and risk assessment.

Dr. Bissell also addressed the change in Virginia schools in which some districts have fully implemented Governor Youngkin’s executive order, making masking optional.

“I know that’s embroiled in a lot of legal issues but I will tell you plenty of school districts who have gone with that and made masking optional,” she said. “And I’ll tell you that their curves are no different than those that haven’t. It’s not like all of a sudden they saw an exponential increase in their school children. Their school children follow community spread as we’ve seen throughout the pandemic.”

Bissell said health officials have not made note of any concerning variants. This week, the Food and Drug Administration will meet this week to examine vaccines for children aged 6 months to five years old. Committees will also consider Emergency Use Authorization for NovaVax and Covaxin, which Bissell said could eventually be an option for people who don’t want an mRNA vaccine.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.