Rustburg man wanted in abduction case

Mark Hanson Elliott, 57, of Rustburg. Elliott is wanted for abduction, strangulation, and assault & battery charges.
Mark Hanson Elliott, 57, of Rustburg. Elliott is wanted for abduction, strangulation, and assault & battery charges.(Campbell County Sherriff's Office)
By Justin Geary
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 11:44 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a Rustburg man wanted for abduction, strangulation, and assault & battery charges, according to the office.

The incident in question took place February 6 at 2423 Sunnymeade Rd. Investigators haven’t released specifics.

Mark Hanson Elliot, 57, is believed to be driving an older blue Toyota pickup with a ladder rack on top.

Police say he might still be in the Campbell County area, potentially on the area of East Ferry Road.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator L.T. Guthrie at 434-332-9716.

