Two Tennessee jail escapees, one with ties to Pulaski, confirmed dead

PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - Two Tennessee jail escapees, one with ties to Pulaski, have been confirmed dead by the Sullivan County, TN Sheriff’s Office.

Tobias Carr and Timothy Sarver were found dead in Wilmington, NC.

The sheriff’s office says its investigation indicates both men were involved in an armed robbery at a North Carolina convenience store and led police on a chase; they were found dead after that. Specifics about that incident have not yet been released.

The Pulaski Police Department had alerted the public about three inmates... Carr, Sarver and Johnny Brown... who escaped from the Sullivan County Jail in Tennessee last Friday, as Sarver had ties to Pulaski. Johnny Brown is still large.

A potential sighting of the three had been reported in the New River Valley.

Brown is 50 years old, 5′11″ and 200 pounds with brown eyes and gray hair. He was being held on charges of Failure to Appear, Driving on Suspended or Revoked License, Harassment, Violation of Order of Protection, Domestic Assault and Aggravated Stalking.

Anyone with information on him is asked to call 540-980-7800.

