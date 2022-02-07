Advertisement

Blacksburg picnic service has Valentine’s Day ideas

By Janay Reece
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 8:48 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The New River Picnic Co. is a locally-curated luxury picnic service based in Blacksburg.

You can choose one of its picnic experiences for Valentine’s Day or any occasion, and personalize it with add-on options.

Lizzie Smyth is the founder and operator of The New River Picnic Co. She is a proud dog-mom, wife, and self-proclaimed “Plant-Lady”, as well as an alumni of Life Pacific College - Virginia and Radford University.

She says picnics can be inside or out! Whether it is a first date, a girl’s night, proposal, birthday celebration, or anything in-between.

